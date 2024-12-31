Moving Average Breakout

General Idea of the Strategy

The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse, a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around the Moving Average and waits for a clear, fast, and meaningful movement before entering a trade. In other words, it doesn’t predict — it reacts to the actual strength of the market.

Buy Conditions (BUY)

• A bullish candle with a long body breaks the moving average upward.

• There is significant elasticity between the current price and the moving average (the price has quickly moved away from the equilibrium point).The robot then executes a buy order, aiming to capture the natural continuation of the impulse.

Sell Conditions (SELL)

• A bearish candle with a long body breaks the moving average downward.

• Strong elasticity is observed between the current price and the moving average.The robot then executes a sell order, anticipating the continuation of the downward movement.

Integrated Risk Management

The robot includes strict risk management features:

• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit.

• Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits.

• No martingale, no grid. Only a clean price action logic.

About the Backtest

No backtest results are provided intentionally. Why? Because each broker has its own parameters (spread, commission, swap, execution). A robot can be profitable on one broker but not on another. That’s why you should perform your own backtest with your broker. By doing so, you will:

• Discover how the robot behaves under your real market conditions.

• Understand the exact logic it follows.

• Strengthen your trading psychology during drawdown periods, as you’ll know why and how the robot acts.

If you don’t know how to perform a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to do an automatic backtest with the MQL5 strategy tester”