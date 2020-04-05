Fractal Ichimoku

General Idea of the Strategy

This robot is based on a multi-layered analytical logic, combining the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo with the precision of Fractal signals. Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable market reversals and impulsive movements, where multiple technical forces converge.This approach does not seek to catch every market move, but focuses only on high-probability entries, where conditions are clearly in favor of the trader.

perating Logic

The robot continuously analyzes the five components of the Ichimoku system:



Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen : to detect market dynamics and equilibrium zones.

to detect market dynamics and equilibrium zones. Kumo (Cloud) : to determine the direction of the main trend.

to determine the direction of the main trend. Chikou Span : to confirm whether the price action is free to move.

to confirm whether the price action is free to move. Fractals : to spot potential breakout points at key market levels.

The robot takes trades only when all these elements reinforce each other, ensuring perfect coherence between structure, momentum, and timing.

Buy Conditions

The price, as well as Tenkan and Kijun, are above the cloud, indicating a clear bullish trend.

The Chikou Span is free (not obstructed by past candles), confirming the bullish momentum.

A bullish fractal signal appears on the current candle — this serves as the trigger for entry.

When these conditions align, the robot executes a BUY, with confidence that the market will continue its upward movement.

Sell Conditions

The price, along with Tenkan and Kijun, are below the cloud, confirming a well-established bearish trend.

The Chikou Span is free, confirming that selling pressure is unobstructed.

A bearish fractal signal forms on the current candle, marking a potential breakout to the downside.

When all signals are aligned, the robot executes a SELL, anticipating continuation of the bearish trend.

Risk Management and Trading Philosophy

This robot uses no martingale and no grid system. Every trade is executed with discipline and technical coherence. Each user should adjust the robot’s parameters according to their own risk profile and trading objectives.

About the Backtest

No backtest is intentionally provided. The robot’s performance depends on your broker’s conditions : spread, commissions, swap, and execution speed can significantly influence results.Therefore, you are encouraged to perform your own backtest. Doing so will help you:

Evaluate the robot’s performance under your trading environment,

Understand the internal logic of the strategy,

And strengthen your confidence during drawdown periods.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester.”

Conclusion

This robot does not try to predict the market. It waits for the most solid technical confirmations before acting.

It combines the global vision of Ichimoku with the surgical precision of Fractals, offering a perfect balance between patience and efficiency.