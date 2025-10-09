Ichimoku Price Action A

Strategy Description

This robot is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo method. A powerful approach designed to identify impulses within the main market trend. The objective is to trade only in the direction of the dominant movement, precisely at the moment when momentum resumes after a period of consolidation.

Buy Conditions

  • The Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and price are all located above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).
  • The Chikou Span is free of any obstacles (no intersection with recent price action).
  • A candle breaks above Tenkan or Kijun and closes above these lines. The robot opens a buy position at the close of the confirmation candle.

Sell Conditions

  • The Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and price are all located below the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).
  • The Chikou Span is clear of any interference.
  • A candle breaks below Tenkan or Kijun and closes below these lines.The robot opens a sell position at the close of the confirmation candle.

Robot Advantages

  • Accurate entries based on the full Ichimoku trading logic.
  • Effective filtering of false signals through Chikou Span confirmation.
  • Fully customizable risk management parameters (lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing stop).

About the backtest

No backtest is intentionally provided. Why? Because results vary depending on each broker’s trading conditions: spread, commissions, swap, and execution speed.A robot can be profitable with one broker and less so with another.That’s why you are encouraged to run your own backtest, to evaluate the robot’s real performance under your actual trading environment. Performing this test will also help you:

  • understand the robot’s internal logic, and
  • strengthen your trading psychology during drawdown periods.

If you don’t know how to perform a backtest, simply search on YouTube:  “How to run an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester.”

