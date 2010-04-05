Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor

Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5

Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters.

This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity.

Features:

Dynamic Hedging Mechanism: Automatically opens and manages hedged positions based on real-time market behavior.

Profit Cycle Management: Allows you to set profit targets that, once reached, close all trades and reset the cycle.

Daily Risk Limits: Trading pauses after reaching a daily profit or loss cap, then resumes the next day.

Optimized Defaults: Comes preconfigured for XAUUSD, with optional set files available for other instruments.

VPS-Ready: Designed for continuous operation in low-latency environments.

Important Note:

Smart Hedge Trader is intended for use in demo or evaluation environments. Please verify compatibility with your broker’s trading conditions and risk policies before use.

For any setup questions or support, feel free to reach out via the MQL5 chat system.



