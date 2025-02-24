GoldMine EA MT4

No force entry and not martingale!!!


This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair.



This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold) and operates on a 5-minute time frame. The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively.

Key Features:

  1. CCI-Based Entry:

    • The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme levels indicating potential overbought or oversold conditions.
    • A trade is initiated when the CCI crosses these levels, followed by confirmation from a candle in the opposite direction, ensuring the trend is reversing before opening a position.

  2. Trade Confirmation:

    • After the CCI level is crossed, the EA requires consecutive candle in the opposite direction to confirm the trade setup before executing the order.

  3. Exit Strategy:

    • Trades are closed when the price moves across the period Moving Average in the opposite direction, signaling a trend shift.
    • If the price moves against the position for several consecutive candles, the trade will be closed to limit potential losses.
    • The EA does not use a specific stop loss; it relies on the market moving significantly against the trade, which is where we use several consecutive candles as a signal to cut losses.
    • I recommend using 6 consecutive candles to maximize the chances of profiting again, but you can adjust this number as you wish to better control your own risk. Based on my experience and extensive backtesting, 6 candles provide more breathing room and a higher chance of becoming profitable again.

This EA is designed for short-term, momentum-based trading on Gold (XAU/USD) within the 5-minute time frame, aiming to capitalize on quick price movements while incorporating protective exit strategies.


Here’s a recommendation for lot size, leverage, and capital when using this EA:

1. Lot Size:

  • Start with a small lot size (e.g., 0.01 or 0.05) to minimize risk.
  • Risk no more than 1-2% of your capital per trade.

2. Leverage:

  • Use 1:100 to 1:500 leverage for XAU/USD (Gold) .
  • If you're risk-averse, use 1:50 or lower.

3. Capital:

  • Minimum balance: $200 (for small lot sizes).
  • Recommended balance: $500 to $5,000 for more flexibility.

Tips:

Test the EA on a demo account before using real capital.

Adjust lot size and leverage based on your risk tolerance.

Do not make trades or use this EA if there is going to be major news that will affect the market.



Please see some results and reports in the Strategy Tester in the comment section.











[Supprimé] 2025.03.02 04:09 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jerald Jay Cruz
439
Réponse du développeur Jerald Jay Cruz 2025.03.02 15:18
"Thank you for the review. For future reference, please provide an update on your profit or results. If you don’t mind, could you also share the details of your capital amount and the lot size you used? Thank you."
Fykes
24
Fykes 2025.02.27 02:16 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jerald Jay Cruz
439
Réponse du développeur Jerald Jay Cruz 2025.03.02 15:18
"Thank you for the review. For future reference, please provide an update on your profit or results. If you don’t mind, could you also share the details of your capital amount and the lot size you used? Thank you."
