Trend Punch

4.79

Introducing Trend Punch, the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symbols, Trend Punch adapts to all timeframes, giving you the flexibility to trade the way you want!

This custom indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect robust trends, so you can trade with the assurance that you're making informed decisions based on accurate market analysis.

Why Choose Trend Punch?

  • Smart Trend Detection: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify strong market trends, helping you make informed decisions with confidence!
  • No Lag & No Repaint: Experience reliable and timely signals without lagging or repainting issues!
  • Professional Panel: Displays symbol name & timeframe, 3 take profit prices, stop loss price, total signals, win/loss ratio, last signal age, total profit in points, success rate, and overall trend rating. 
Features
  • Buy & Sell Arrows: Clear signals with a cool effect for easy visualization.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications: Stay updated with real-time alerts and notifications.
  • Versatile timeframes: M1 for ScalpersM15 for Intraday TradersH1 & H4 for Day TradersOther timeframes are also excellent!
  • Recommended symbols: M1 for XAUUSD (gold) & M15 for forex pairs! Please feel free to try other symbols or timeframes, this is only our recommendation.

Elevate your trading strategy with Trend Punch and trade like a real pro!

Manual guide: Click here


评分 38
juan miguel palomares
48
juan miguel palomares 2025.09.17 09:24 
 

Probando todavía el indicador, parece que promete. Gracias al desarrollador.

Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz
218
Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz 2024.11.27 19:23 
 

Great indicator, highly recommend

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2024.11.05 16:49 
 

great indicator, highly recommend

juan miguel palomares
48
juan miguel palomares 2025.09.17 09:24 
 

Probando todavía el indicador, parece que promete. Gracias al desarrollador.

624
624
80053930 2024.12.14 10:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.16 16:25
Hello, Definitely, Kindly check your private messages. I have sent you your BONUS including all the documentation!
Lshtiaq Shafiq
221
Lshtiaq Shafiq 2024.12.07 05:46 
 

its trash if you buy you will loss all of your money its trash third class indicator just nothing joking with the buyer i loss my money with this third class indicator beware before purchase from scammer this thing is just joking with us. your all indicators are just scam as i got scam with this i request him please return my payment because its nothing just a trash, think if this thing is useful why i request him please return my payment and disable my activation this seller is scammer i request every one if you buy you will loss all of your money this person is top class scammer this seller is liar first he message me why you put negative feedback i tell him this indicator is just nothing i make a beg mistake to buy it and waste my money on third class trash and my review best match what i review on him tell this scammer seller place full screen shot of chatting not one single line of chatting scammer seller tell me remove the review i tell him first refund me and deactivate your indicator for me than i will remove the review. this person is full fraud. i request all the buyer who see this tell him & request him for me to return my payment and deactivate your million dollar indicator for me which he clam is only money making machine than i will remove this review. thanks

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.09 15:38
This customer is a complete liar and he's the scammer! He's threatening me to REMOVE the review if he gets a REFUND!!! Screenshot proof attached: https://ibb.co/KjkQ7gW
Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz
218
Mateusz Boguslaw Ciechanowicz 2024.11.27 19:23 
 

Great indicator, highly recommend

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.27 19:25
Thank you so much for your feedback! Really appreciate it :)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2889
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.26 17:12
Thank you so much Florian!!! :)
pvtfrag13
84
pvtfrag13 2024.11.19 12:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.20 01:41
Bonjour, Merci pour votre avis! Je viens de vous envoyé en privé votre BONUS y compris les informations nécessaires! Veuillez regardez vos messages privés svp. Merci!
Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2024.11.05 16:49 
 

great indicator, highly recommend

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.05 16:54
Thank you so much for your feedback! Really appreciate it :)
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2024.10.24 13:17 
 

Incredible Indikator with high accuracy! I like it!

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.24 15:31
Glaaaad to hear that you love Trend Punch!! We all do :D Thank you for your feedback my friend!
Hideo Tony
133
Hideo Tony 2024.10.17 07:39 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.17 17:36
That's wonderful testing Tony! I have also sent you your BONUS + documentation through private messages, kindly check! Thank you for your feedback brother!!
asadiweb
21
asadiweb 2024.09.18 18:58 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.09.18 19:41
Hello, I have sent you your BONUS including the documentation for Trend Punch. Kindly check your private messages!
JPWFksst
68
JPWFksst 2024.09.16 19:22 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.09.16 20:02
Hello my friend! Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you your BONUS including instructions!
Bomansour20
78
Bomansour20 2024.08.29 19:56 
 

It was difficult to install it and use it , full support I got from Mohamed by AnyDesk and he install it for me and explai every thing to me Really I appreciate that Mohamed Your guidance is appreciated I will use it and later I will give my feedback in that regards

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.29 20:43
Thank you so much for your feedback!! A real pleasure communicating with you my friend and I will always be there for you :) Wonderful customer!!
7399181
127
7399181 2024.08.27 07:20 
 

Hello, I bought your product, please send me the instructions.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.27 17:31
Hello! I have sent you a private message with your instructions including your BONUS. Kindly check!
Bao Long Nguyen
165
Bao Long Nguyen 2024.08.25 09:13 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.26 00:26
Dear friend, I have sent to you a private message with all the instructions including your BONUS! Kindly check. Cheers, Mohamed.
tMolokeng
151
tMolokeng 2024.08.20 08:11 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:18
Hello, of course. Kindly check your private messages, I have sent you your BONUS including the instructions.
Gledistony Felix De Araujo
236
Gledistony Felix De Araujo 2024.08.11 03:49 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.12 00:15
Hello, I have sent you a private message which includes your bonus. Kindly check your inbox. Thanks!
YUN CHOI
543
YUN CHOI 2024.08.02 18:00 
 

In the comment section, I posted a review of trading using this indicator. I can say that it is one of the top 3 indicators that I have bought in the MQL5 market so far. I would like to thank Mohamed Hassan for creating and supplying such an amazing indicator. The bonus indicators he provides are also very useful. You could say it's a set with Trend Punch. Tipping is also very important. Thanks...

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.02 18:25
Easily one of the best comments and feedbacks I have received regarding Trend Punch! Thank you very much for your honesty, it's really an honor to know that you place Trend Punch in your top 3 indicators list =) Keep going strong, you're a wonderful trader!
Peon
116
Peon 2024.08.01 12:03 
 

I have no regret getting this trend punch indicator, its run very well on my gold 1 min chart and also major fx pairs. The information stats on the left side are great help. Do remember to contact Mr Mohamed Hassan for his special bonus and files after purchase. I am waiting eagerly for his EA which is under development, gonna be awesome when its out. Can't wait to buy it! Keep up the great work!

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.01 14:42
WOW! Thank you so much for your feedback!! Trend Punch is indeed a little monster on the smaller timeframes!! Happy trading my friend =)
DVader23
34
DVader23 2024.07.30 09:25 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.07.30 17:18
Hi! I have sent you a private message with all the instructions and your bonus as well. Kindly check your inbox. Cheers! Mo
Peter
186
Peter 2024.07.29 21:33 
 

Hi , I purchased the punch indicator, please give me bonus, Thank you

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2024.07.29 22:17
Hello, I just sent you a private message with your Bonus and all the necessary information. It would be appreciated for any support inquiries, to leave a message under the comments section or contact me directly. Thank you very much! Mo
