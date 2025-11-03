Golden AI II

Golden AI is an automated trading advisor (EA) developed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is based on a sophisticated algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern detection techniques to make trading decisions.

The Golden AI advisor doesn't just monitor price movements. It analyzes charts, identifying key support and resistance levels, and recognizes classic price action patterns such as head and shoulders, double tops/bottoms, pin bars, and others. By analyzing these factors, Golden AI assesses the likelihood of further price movement and opens or closes positions.



Advantages:



Automated trading: Golden AI operates 24/7, freeing traders from the need to constantly monitor the market.



Price Action Analysis: The algorithm is based on proven methods of price movement analysis, which increases the likelihood of profitable trades.



Pattern Detection : The Expert Advisor detects key patterns that signal possible trend reversals or continuations.



Customizable parameters: The trader can customize the EA parameters (risk, take profit, stop loss, etc.) to suit their trading style and risk level.



Backtesting: The ability to test an advisor on historical data to evaluate its effectiveness and optimize settings.



Golden AI is a powerful tool for traders looking to automate their gold trading and take advantage of price action analysis.

Specifications:

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M5 Minimum capital $100 Broker Any broker Account type Any, preferably Raw/ECN Leverage leverage 1:500 or higher VPS Any VPS