Gold Take Off

Introducing GOLD H1 TAKEOFF — a professional Expert Advisor designed to conquer the gold market.

This strategy identifies breakouts and retracements using the Keltner Channel and puts PENDING ORDERS (BUY STOP or SELL STOP).

Entries are based on real price action on H1 timeframe with GOLD (XAUUSD).

Backtested over 20 years.

From 2004 to 2025.

Almost 1000 trades with consistent growth.

Winning Percentage: 50% .

. Profit Factor: 1.32 .

. Maximum drawdown: less than 14%.

Return/Drawdown of 6.19

Monthly results show reliable performance, with over 80% of months in profit.

About 3 to 4 trades per month, with best performance with long lasting trades (more than 8 hours of duration).

Built for safety.

No martingale. No grid.

You just select the risk per trade as % percentage of balance.

GOLD H1 TAKEOFF is FTMO-ready, compatible with real accounts, and optimized for long-term results.

