Smooth Lift MT4

Seven copies left at $99 USD. Next price is 149 USD


Smooth Lift is an indicator-based trading system that includes 7 indicators, including trend indicators, volume indicators and indicators of possible price movement strength. They are used to confirm the analysis of the main Smooth Lift trading system. The trading is performed on 24/5.


The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best trading performance is on it.

Recommendations:

- H1 USDCHF
- Leverage 1:500 or higher

- Minimum deposit 1000 units of currency or 10 USD of cent account


Parameters:


RSI- period of the RSI indicator
ATR-period of the ATR indicator
Take- profit in pips
Difference- distance between orders
Lot Module- lot selection mode
Lot - volume of lot

Magic- magic number


Be sure to write if you have any questions!
