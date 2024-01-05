King Of Forex EA2 Arman

It works in a digital way with the number of points of market movement and some indicators that work to confirm the trend
After entering into the BUY OR SELL transaction
The expert opens a pending transaction of type BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP
Control the distance from Step
The expert is chasing profit from TrailingStop
The expert has a profit of $ win_USD, if you do not want to work with it, set it = 0
Work on the 15 M timing
The expert works to close the losing trades from the last profitable trade
How the expert works: It is placed on more than one currency pair with the same expert settings
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

  GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD gold
Time Frame:
   M15
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01


