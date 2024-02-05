Expert Martingale

The principle of Martingale strategy

This strategy works as follows: A certain amount is determined as a basic wager unit, for example $ 10. In the event of losing the deal, the size of the next deal is increased with the same number of basic units, for example double, as it will become $ 20. In the event of a loss of another deal, the size is increased again, and so on

Initial control opening buy or selle or together

With complications and control deals from Multipination_mode

If = 0

Complications work with the same size as the first lot

If = 1

It works successive complications, for example 0.01 0.02 0.03

With a repetition of another double or the volume of lots from Multiple_total

It is putting to work with it on the strong center account

DePosit: 500 USD

From this link

LOT1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_lot: Set True to Automatically Calculate Optimal Lot Size Based on Risk Preferences, Set False if you Want Use Manual Lot Size.

Max_RISK: Max RISK AS PerCentage of Equity* The Great This Percentage is the Greater The Lot Size If Auto Lot is Used.

Take_profit: Take Profit in Points Adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits Brokers.

Time_start: Beginning of Expert Work on.

Time_IND: The Work is Finished at the Same

Step: Control the Distance of Opening Trades.

Loss_usd: And Closing All to make up at a loss from Loss us of loss usd = zero dos not work

Multiple_total: Control from here Recurrence of Complications. Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_number: ea magic number





Currency:





EA technically works on any Currency Pair, but for Best Results use





It on the following Currencies: Eurusd GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF Audusd EURJPY USDCAD. Or any other Currency Whose Spread is Less Than 8PIPS









Time Frame:





H1 Time Frame





Minimum Recommended Amount and leverge:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or more.





Minmended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent Amount.





LOT 0.01







