Trend Matrix EA

5

BLACK FRIDAY ->> Buy any of our products with 70% OFF and get Trend Matrix EA as a BONUS EA!

You can find all our products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller

After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA!

Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market.

The ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, expertise, and consistent profitability. Elevate your trading strategies with our advanced tools, comprehensive insights, and proven methods. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting,

Trend Matrix EA equips you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence. Transform your trading experience today and realize your true profit potential with Trend Matrix EA.


Top Features of Trend Matrix EA

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • User-Friendly Interface
  • Comprehensive Risk Management
  • High spread, slippage and broker protection
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Next Generation Loss Recovery System
  • Highly effective exit logic
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Solid 14-year backtest performance
  • Trend-following Trend-following strategy
  • Static & Dynamic Trailing Stop system
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Time Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
There is a MT5 version of Trend Matrix EA. Click here to check it!

User-Friendly Interface

Trend Matrix EA is designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind. Its user-friendly interface makes setup and customization a breeze, allowing you to tailor the EA to your specific preferences. It is set-and-forget trading, Trend Matrix EA accommodates your style.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Your safety and peace of mind are our top priorities. Trend Matrix EA includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools, including:

  • Broker Protection: Safeguard your trades from broker-related issues to maintain the integrity of your trading.
  • Spread Protection: Prevent excessive spreads from impacting your trading results.
  • Slippage Protection: Minimize the effects of slippage to ensure precise order execution.
  • Static and Dynamic Trailing Stop System: Optimize your exits by trailing stop losses based on either fixed or dynamic parameters.

With Trend Matrix EA, you can trade with confidence, knowing that your risk is carefully managed.

Next Generation Loss Recovery System

The crown jewel of Trend Matrix EA is its Next Generation Loss Recovery System. This groundbreaking system redefines how forex robots perform in adverse market conditions. While other EAs may falter when the market takes an unexpected turn, Trend Matrix EA thrives.

Here's how it works: The Loss Recovery System intelligently identifies early signs of a market reversal. When it detects negative trades, the EA takes swift action, closing these trades and opening new ones in the opposite direction. This ingenious technique transforms challenging market conditions into profit opportunities, ensuring that you can make money in all market scenarios.

Stay Informed with Push Notifications

Never miss a trading opportunity with Trend Matrix EA's push notification system. Receive real-time alerts on your preferred device, keeping you updated on important market developments and EA actions. Stay connected to the market no matter where you are.

Tailored Trading Options

Flexibility is key in the world of forex trading, and Trend Matrix EA delivers. Choose between "Only Longs" and "Only Shorts" trading modes to align the EA with your market outlook and strategy. Whether you're bullish, bearish, or somewhere in between, Trend Matrix EA adapts to your needs.

Trailing Stop System

Adapt to market movements seamlessly with our dynamic Trailing Stop system. Lock in profits as your trades progress while maintaining the flexibility to capture potential gains.

With the continuous evolution Trend Matrix EA is not a static product; it's a product of ongoing development and refinement. Our team of experts is dedicated to regularly updating the EA to adapt to evolving market conditions and incorporate the latest advancements in trading technology. When you choose Trend Matrix EA, you're choosing a product that evolves with the market.

Drawdown Protection System

Prop firm and funded accounts such as FTMO have become increasingly popular among traders. To ensure Trend Matrix EA remains fully compatible with such trading environments, we’ve added a Drawdown Protection System.

This feature includes several configurable parameters, allowing you to precisely adjust the EA according to your account’s rules and limitations. It helps you trade with greater confidence and reduced risk, especially on accounts with strict drawdown restrictions.

Advanced News Filter

Trading during high-impact news releases can be extremely risky. In today’s world of global uncertainty and volatile markets, this feature has become essential.

The new Advanced News Filter protects your trades by automatically avoiding periods of high-impact news or unpredictable events — keeping your account safe from unnecessary exposure.

With this system, Trend Matrix EA trades only when the market is stable and suitable for your strategy.

Time Management System

The Time Management System gives you full control over your trading schedule.You can easily set specific trading hours or restrict trading during times of low or high volatility.

This flexibility allows you to tailor the EA to your personal preferences and market conditions — a must-have feature for professional traders who want complete control.


Recommendations

Trend Matrix EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its Next Generation Loss Recovery System, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Trend Matrix EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.

  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick, (M1 + open price for fast backtest)
  • Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAGUSD and Brent Crude Oil
  • The default settings in Trend Matrix EA are optimized for EURUSD H1! There are .set files for the other supported pairs. 
  • LOW-RISK .set files are also available. They are good in case the trader want to trade with more conservative risk.
  • Click here to check all available .set files!


Trend Matrix EA Settings

  • FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). 
  • AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).  
  • LongTrades: true/false to enable/disable the BUY(long) trades.
  • ShortTrades: true/false to enable/disable the SELL(short) trades.
  • Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Trend Matrix EA
  • ............

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!




评分 1
jblanco360
82
jblanco360 2025.02.26 19:00 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and im impressed with the results it has generated. The set files have provided great result for each currency as described. I havnt had to do any back testing other than use it on my live account. I started with 50 dollars and already generated 300 within a month. The recovery system works so well when it losses and able to use Risk Percentage or define your lot size. Would truly recommend this EA to plug and play and let it do its thing.

推荐产品
Volatility channel
Market Laboratory
专家
专家如何工作： 专家策略基于波动率的渠道。如果允许价格超过当前波动率的极限，专家就找到合适的窗口，使用抛物线系统进入市场。在交易过程中，头寸不断增加，这使得有可能以很高的概率获得很可观的利润。专家不使用取平均值。 前途 ： 今天 ， 专家已经实施了一种确保利润的策略。在未来 ， 专家将补充两个额外的高收益策略 ， ， 这反过来将专家实现作为策略组合。第一次更新将出现在 2018 年 12 月中旬。随着每次更新 ， 价格将增加。 通 过购买专家 ， 您正在投资于未来。 我 们保证 —— 您 对结果感到满意 ！ 关于我 们 ： 我 们开发交易 系 统 ， 进行统计和数学分析。 目 标 ： 以最小的 风险获得高利润。 专家配置为欧元兑美元 （ EURUSD ） 5M 。 设置和【 .set 】文件 ： extra.set—— 如果存款从 300 美元到 1000 美元 （ 加速存款的增 长 ） moderate.set—— 如果存款从 1000 美元到 2000 美元。 long distance.set—— 如果存款从 2000 美元到 3000 美元。 long distance2.se
HPS One Breakout
Xiongan Xu
专家
红盘手1号突破 该EA交易1小时图表，默认参数用黄金，使用挂单突破交易。在历史行情中的一些高点和低点位置挂单交易。 该EA信号监控   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1556025 EA特性： 100美元即可开始； 固定止损和止盈，追踪止损； 一次一单，不用加码； 挂单突破，一目了然。 EA参数： Lots 设置手数，UseMM启用后设置无效； UseMM 开仓资金比例，默认启用； RiskLevel 风险级别参考； Risk 风险比例； Maxtrades 最多单数，填写1或者4； ATR 用于外汇交易参考，一般交易黄金不启用； UseHourTrade 交易时间过滤； StartTrade 开始时间； EndTrade 结束时间； Profit_Close 盈利时技术性平仓；默认启用，输入参数时选择不启用（False）。 NetSetp 设置最大4单时分批挂单的间距； AutoStoploss 自动止损功能； SL 止损参数； AutoTakeProfit 自动获利功能； TP 获利参数； AutoTrailingStop 自动移动止损； 默认
TimeLS LightSpeed MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
TimeLS_LightSpeed 是一款基于时间控制的 MetaTrader 4/5 专家顾问（EA），可在用户定义的精确时刻自动执行和管理交易。该 EA 提供高度可配置的输入参数，允许用户精确控制交易时段、仓位类型和定时交易设置。 如果有任何问题，请联系我，我为部分市场准备了一些预设的 .set 文件。 主要功能和设置 交易权限 可单独启用或禁用多头（买入）或空头（卖出）交易。 可选择仅在每日隔夜利息（swap）为正时进行交易，有助于减少持仓成本。 按星期控制交易 选择每周允许交易的具体日期（周一至周日）。 有助于根据市场波动规律、新闻事件或策略需求安排交易。 常规交易开始时间 设置允许开启交易的具体小时、分钟和秒数。 确保仅在高流动性时间段进行交易，例如伦敦或纽约交易时段。 定时平仓功能（可选） 可在设定时间自动关闭所有未平仓订单。 设置具体的小时、分钟和秒数进行平仓。 有助于在市场关闭前或重大新闻公布前降低持仓风险。 默认交易参数 设定盈利用点数。 设定最大亏损点数。 设定交易手数（lot size）。 可选择在已有订单存在时是否允许开启新订单，以防过度交易。 独立定时交易模块
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
专家
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
专家
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
专家
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
BeST Darvas Boxes EA
Eleni Koulocheri
专家
BeST_Darvas Boxes EA is an MT4  Expert Advisor that is based on the most classic trading method developed  in the 50's by Nicolas Darvas  commonly known as The Darvas Boxes Trading System. The Original Darvas Boxes System can be found in details in his book "How I Made $2,000,000 In The Stock Market"  (Copyright 1960, by Nicolas Darvas). Although the original system was designed to trade only Stocks and to open only Long trades its trading principles can also be applied to many other Markets l
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Xauusd Advanced grid
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
专家
Xauusd Advanced grid  - Intelligent & Protected Trading System Golden Grid Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading that combines multiple layers of technical analysis to ensure high-quality operations and consistent profitability, with a primary focus on responsible risk management. Key Features Advanced Statistical Analysis The EA incorporates a statistical analysis engine that evaluates daily market movements, identifying historical patterns and trends
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Recovery Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
专家
Recovery Scalper is a full automatic expert advisor. The mechanism of this system uses the principle of reversal and recovery strategy, which helps to reduce the risk of investment portfolios effectively through trade signal filters that use appropriate trading parameters. This EA has passed 12 years back test of real tick data (2008-2020). Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 500 up  It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:
Rey Toro Mt4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
专家
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Bitcoin Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
专家
My   Expert Advisor   trade Bitcoin on M30 time frame, Base on Bollinger Bands indicator, stop loss 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Totally, my EA win  89% and loss 11%.  Min deposit: from 200 usd Recommended deposit: 400 usd Broker 5 digit, stop loss = 250000, take profit: 170000; Profit: 25%-35%/month. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2500 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (  adjust to
Market Prop MT4
Ian Plakushko
专家
Market Prop 是一个基于人工智能的全自动交易专家顾问。该EA同时分析多个时间框架，使其能够以90%的盈利概率找到交易入场点。 Market Prop EA 非常适合在prop公司账户上交易，凭借其先进的算法策略，成功通过prop公司挑战。在每笔交易中，EA自动设置止损和止盈水平，确保可靠的风险管理。每笔交易的风险水平可以单独调整。 主要优点: 基于AI的交易策略:   EA的交易策略基于人工智能来分析和解释市场数据，确保高准确度的市场入场点。 适用于prop公司:   该EA既可用于通过prop公司挑战，也可用于进一步在prop账户上进行交易。 自动设置止损和止盈:   每笔交易中自动设置止损和止盈，确保可靠的风险管理。 易于使用:   非常容易使用：只需将其附加到图表上并设置所需的最大允许回撤。 新闻过滤器:   新闻过滤器防止在重要新闻事件期间开仓，有助于避免波动和不可预测的市场走势。 如何使用EA通过prop公司挑战: 要在prop公司账户上使用Market Prop EA，您需要启用   Use a drawdown limiter   设置——此设置负责回撤限制器。
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
专家
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
PityuksEA
Budai Istvan
专家
Hi All! I present my own EA. I use this EA on real cent account from 2019 november:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/660259  . I attached here a couple of backtests from last year. These tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality. Minimum required equity is 500€, but recommended initial deposit is 1000€ with 500:1 leverage. EA profitable only on EURUSD and GBPUSD currency. The expert does not care on which time frame we use it. The expert can be used with or without Martingale, the tests can
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
专家
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
Spike Finder
Pier Gaetano Novara
专家
The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use : Martingale. Grid. Hedge. Parameters spikeFilter - value to decide opening positions takeProfit - take profit in points stopLoss
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
专家
The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series
Andre Tavares
专家
MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series strategy: The robot uses its built-in Heiken Ashi improved and tested indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have
Challonge
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
专家
This EA was built with funding challenges in mind, it attempts to make a steady profit with minimal drawdown aiming for 10% growth over a month. Challonge has a really passive style but in certain market conditions it will trade more frequently . the key to this EA's potential is how it picks and chooses when to place a trade. there are four money management systems for you to try (select only one as true at a time). you also get 2 lot increase methods. please use backtest and demo to find the r
IntradayEA
Stefano Bonato
专家
Intelligent and efficient EA, based on long-term trading. Limited trading, limited daily trades (1 trade per day). It is based on weekly volatility and directionality. No overnight trading, no swaps. It opens and closes intraday. It can also be used for props, and has a stop loss feature. Easy and intuitive for everyone, simply enter the desired size based on your account size and the EA will do the rest. Use the EA on EURUSD $500 for the first 10 clients!! Minimum requirements and recommend
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
专家
BiBoosterix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的强大交易机器人，专为金融市场自动交易而设计。它结合了自适应资金管理算法和先进的市场分析策略，是初学者和专业交易者的理想工具。 主要优势 自适应算法 ：根据账户余额自动管理手数。 多货币支持 ：可同时交易多个货币对。 高效的风险管理 ：支持止损、追踪止损以及限制最大开单数量。 现代化逻辑 ：利用价格动态分析、随机指标信号和价格通道方向做出决策。 灵活性 ：参数设置简单，可根据用户需求个性化调整。 技术规格 平台 ：MetaTrader 4 推荐存款 ：$500 交易工具 ： XAUUSD 时间周期 ：M1 — H1 风险水平 ：用户可自行设置 主要参数 Lots ：初始手数（默认值：0.05）。 Total Orders ：最大同时开单数量（默认值：7）。 TrailingStop ：追踪止损点数（默认值：35）。 StopLoss ：每笔交易的最大亏损点数（默认值：2500）。 Magic Number ：唯一订单标识符（默认值：987）。 工作原理 BiBoosterix 分析市场条件，包括： 价格动态 ：识别短期价格
Goblin Gold Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
专家
The Goblin Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading robot that has been developed over the years. EA's trading strategy has been optimized for Gold with a unique strategy based on Price Action and basic indicators. This is a scalper strategy so it usually trades in a short period of time, trades are closed quickly with Stop Loss and Trailing Stop. EA has optimized settings and now it's simple to use for everyone. You just need to set your Lot Size. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 w
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
专家
對您利潤豐厚的專家顧問組合來說是一個很好的補充。該策略基於在特定時間段內突破已構建水平的算法。 EA 有一個固定的止損，允許您保持最小的回撤。 使用報價數據套件對所有報價進行測試，並使用最接近的真實交易條件，觀看視頻。 前 10 位買家的價格為 75 美元（請在評論中發布您的報告） 推薦：低點差的優秀 ECN 經紀商。 推薦貨幣對 EURUSD。可以使用其他貨幣對，例如 GBPUSD 和 USDJPY。 評論中的設置文件。 如有任何問題，請聯繫您的私信！ 我很樂意為您提供幫助！ 在 M1 上為上面列出的貨幣對安裝“EA 交易”，加載設置文件。 請務必通知我交易結果！ 在交易中不使用危險（有毒）的交易方式導致整個存款（鞅，網格，套利等）的急劇損失； 每筆交易都有止損和止盈以保護您的存款；
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
专家
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
专家
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TRUE 时，买卖信号将被反转 适用于不同市场结构的适配测试 MaxConsecutiveTrades
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
专家
EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
专家
请在 购买后 给我写信，以便收到 使用手册 （ PDF ）以及详尽 解说视频 的链接！！！ EA 始終須在設定狀態下啟動！！！ 在此下載 SETFILE 和說明  Candle Power EA 針對 S+P 500 的均值回歸股票策略。 五種策略組合的投資組合方法——專為波動性市場階段、修正期以及作為可能的戰術性投資組合保障而開發。 ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 害怕下一次崩盘吗？ 有了 Candle Power EA ，就不必担心。该 EA 把 五个互补的均值回归策略 （
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
专家
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
专家
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
专家
Alles klar Ich mache jetzt alle Sprachen identisch , gleicher Inhalt , gleiche Struktur , MQL5-ready , ohne zusätzliche Überschriften , nur Text . Zwischen den Sprachen sage ich auf Deutsch , dass die nächste Sprache kommt. Russisch – fertig, jetzt kommt Chinesisch MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
作者的更多信息
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (22)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a ve
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.46 (35)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Forex GOLD Investor MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.37 (105)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.6 (5)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (7)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is the
WallStreet Recovery PRO
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
Omega Trend Indicator MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
指标
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2 (1)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
Omega Trend Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
4.86 (22)
指标
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
专家
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
专家
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
BF News Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.25 (8)
专家
BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, exe
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
4 (7)
指标
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
专家
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
Lachezar Krastev
4 (3)
专家
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the
FREE
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is a f
News Scope EA PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.9 (10)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get News Scope EA PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructio
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
Omega Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (7)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Omega Trend EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Signal Account:  https://ww
Pips Master PRO
Lachezar Krastev
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Pips Master PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Empowering your forex jour
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $107 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $190!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Trend Reader Indica
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
专家
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
筛选:
jblanco360
82
jblanco360 2025.02.26 19:00 
 

I have been using this EA for over a month now and im impressed with the results it has generated. The set files have provided great result for each currency as described. I havnt had to do any back testing other than use it on my live account. I started with 50 dollars and already generated 300 within a month. The recovery system works so well when it losses and able to use Risk Percentage or define your lot size. Would truly recommend this EA to plug and play and let it do its thing.

回复评论