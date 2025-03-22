Divisas / MRVI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MRVI: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A
2.81 USD 0.08 (2.77%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MRVI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRVI News
- Maravai LifeScience stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel despite guidance withdrawal
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Maravai Lifesciences Q2 2025 sees stock dip despite revenue growth
- Maravai Q2 2025 slides: New leadership unveils $50M cost-cutting plan amid losses
- Maravai Lifesciences earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Deloitte as new auditor, replaces EY
- Maravai LifeSciences stock rating reiterated amid leadership changes
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Raj Asarpota as new CFO
- Maravai LifeSciences names Bernd Brust as new CEO
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Maravai ratings downgraded by Moody’s over weakened performance
- TriLink and Quantoom partner to expand global vaccine access
- Maravai LifeSciences Announces Shareholder Meeting Results
- Lazard U.S. Small Cap Equity Select Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary
- Maravai ratings drop to ’B-’ at S&P due to decline in revenue and EBITDA
- CORRECTION “ Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® debuts its first mRNA synthesis kit with CleanCap ® capping technology; Celebrates launch with kit donations to top academic institutions
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® and the International Vaccine Institute Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Support the Development of mRNA-based Vaccines
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Maravai LifeSciences Following Q1 Results - Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences: Upside Not Likely In 2025, But Company Can Survive (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MRVI
Rango diario
2.79 2.98
Rango anual
1.66 8.54
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.89
- Open
- 2.91
- Bid
- 2.81
- Ask
- 3.11
- Low
- 2.79
- High
- 2.98
- Volumen
- 2.252 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.77%
- Cambio mensual
- 17.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.89%
- Cambio anual
- -66.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B