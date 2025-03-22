Currencies / MRVI
MRVI: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A
2.89 USD 0.17 (6.25%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRVI exchange rate has changed by 6.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.71 and at a high of 2.93.
Follow Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MRVI News
- Maravai LifeScience stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel despite guidance withdrawal
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Maravai Lifesciences Q2 2025 sees stock dip despite revenue growth
- Maravai Q2 2025 slides: New leadership unveils $50M cost-cutting plan amid losses
- Maravai Lifesciences earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Deloitte as new auditor, replaces EY
- Maravai LifeSciences stock rating reiterated amid leadership changes
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Raj Asarpota as new CFO
- Maravai LifeSciences names Bernd Brust as new CEO
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Maravai ratings downgraded by Moody’s over weakened performance
- TriLink and Quantoom partner to expand global vaccine access
- Maravai LifeSciences Announces Shareholder Meeting Results
- Lazard U.S. Small Cap Equity Select Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary
- Maravai ratings drop to ’B-’ at S&P due to decline in revenue and EBITDA
- CORRECTION “ Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® debuts its first mRNA synthesis kit with CleanCap ® capping technology; Celebrates launch with kit donations to top academic institutions
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® and the International Vaccine Institute Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Support the Development of mRNA-based Vaccines
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Maravai LifeSciences Following Q1 Results - Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences: Upside Not Likely In 2025, But Company Can Survive (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MRVI
Daily Range
2.71 2.93
Year Range
1.66 8.54
- Previous Close
- 2.72
- Open
- 2.73
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Low
- 2.71
- High
- 2.93
- Volume
- 1.900 K
- Daily Change
- 6.25%
- Month Change
- 20.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.44%
- Year Change
- -65.14%
