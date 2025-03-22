Moedas / MRVI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MRVI: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A
2.87 USD 0.06 (2.14%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MRVI para hoje mudou para 2.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.80 e o mais alto foi 2.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRVI Notícias
- Maravai LifeScience stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel despite guidance withdrawal
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Maravai Lifesciences Q2 2025 sees stock dip despite revenue growth
- Maravai Q2 2025 slides: New leadership unveils $50M cost-cutting plan amid losses
- Maravai Lifesciences earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Deloitte as new auditor, replaces EY
- Maravai LifeSciences stock rating reiterated amid leadership changes
- Maravai LifeSciences appoints Raj Asarpota as new CFO
- Maravai LifeSciences names Bernd Brust as new CEO
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Maravai ratings downgraded by Moody’s over weakened performance
- TriLink and Quantoom partner to expand global vaccine access
- Maravai LifeSciences Announces Shareholder Meeting Results
- Lazard U.S. Small Cap Equity Select Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary
- Maravai ratings drop to ’B-’ at S&P due to decline in revenue and EBITDA
- CORRECTION “ Maravai LifeSciences Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® debuts its first mRNA synthesis kit with CleanCap ® capping technology; Celebrates launch with kit donations to top academic institutions
- TriLink BioTechnologies ® and the International Vaccine Institute Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Support the Development of mRNA-based Vaccines
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Maravai LifeSciences Following Q1 Results - Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Maravai LifeSciences: Upside Not Likely In 2025, But Company Can Survive (NASDAQ:MRVI)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MRVI
Faixa diária
2.80 2.91
Faixa anual
1.66 8.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.81
- Open
- 2.83
- Bid
- 2.87
- Ask
- 3.17
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.91
- Volume
- 658
- Mudança diária
- 2.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 20.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.56%
- Mudança anual
- -65.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh