MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.53 USD 0.01 (0.66%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MPU de hoy ha cambiado un 0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mega Matrix Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MPU News
- Mega Matrix presenta registro de 2.000 millones de dólares para impulsar estrategia de activos digitales
- Mega Matrix files $2b shelf registration to advance digital asset strategy
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
Rango diario
1.47 1.58
Rango anual
0.49 4.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.52
- Open
- 1.51
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.58
- Volumen
- 268
- Cambio diario
- 0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- -35.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 128.36%
- Cambio anual
- 56.12%
