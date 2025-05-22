通貨 / MPU
MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.60 USD 0.07 (4.58%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPUの今日の為替レートは、4.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.50の安値と1.60の高値で取引されました。
Mega Matrix Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPU News
- メガマトリックス、デジタル資産戦略推進のため20億ドルの登録届出書を提出
- Mega Matrix files $2b shelf registration to advance digital asset strategy
- メガマトリックス、初のDAT戦略として300万ドル相当のENAトークンを取得
- Mega Matrix acquires $3 million in ENA tokens as first DAT strategy move
- Mega Matrix purchases $3 million in ENA tokens for treasury strategy
- メガマトリックス、財務戦略としてENAトークンを300万ドル購入
- Mega Matrix files $2 billion shelf registration for stablecoin strategy
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- Mega Matrix to focus on stablecoin governance tokens with Ethena’s ENA
- Mega Matrix plans to focus on ENA governance tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
1日のレンジ
1.50 1.60
1年のレンジ
0.49 4.44
- 以前の終値
- 1.53
- 始値
- 1.50
- 買値
- 1.60
- 買値
- 1.90
- 安値
- 1.50
- 高値
- 1.60
- 出来高
- 165
- 1日の変化
- 4.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -32.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 138.81%
- 1年の変化
- 63.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K