MPU: Mega Matrix Corp

1.60 USD 0.07 (4.58%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MPUの今日の為替レートは、4.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.50の安値と1.60の高値で取引されました。

Mega Matrix Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.50 1.60
1年のレンジ
0.49 4.44
以前の終値
1.53
始値
1.50
買値
1.60
買値
1.90
安値
1.50
高値
1.60
出来高
165
1日の変化
4.58%
1ヶ月の変化
-32.77%
6ヶ月の変化
138.81%
1年の変化
63.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K