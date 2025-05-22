Currencies / MPU
MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.52 USD 0.05 (3.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPU exchange rate has changed by -3.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.49 and at a high of 1.59.
Follow Mega Matrix Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPU News
- Mega Matrix files $2b shelf registration to advance digital asset strategy
- Mega Matrix acquires $3 million in ENA tokens as first DAT strategy move
- Mega Matrix purchases $3 million in ENA tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix files $2 billion shelf registration for stablecoin strategy
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- Mega Matrix to focus on stablecoin governance tokens with Ethena’s ENA
- Mega Matrix plans to focus on ENA governance tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
Daily Range
1.49 1.59
Year Range
0.49 4.44
- Previous Close
- 1.57
- Open
- 1.52
- Bid
- 1.52
- Ask
- 1.82
- Low
- 1.49
- High
- 1.59
- Volume
- 411
- Daily Change
- -3.18%
- Month Change
- -36.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 126.87%
- Year Change
- 55.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev