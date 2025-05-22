Moedas / MPU
MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.53 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MPU para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.50 e o mais alto foi 1.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mega Matrix Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPU Notícias
- Mega Matrix registra US$ 2 bilhões em prateleira para avançar estratégia de ativos digitais
- Mega Matrix adquire US$ 3 milhões em tokens ENA como primeiro movimento estratégico DAT
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
Faixa diária
1.50 1.55
Faixa anual
0.49 4.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Low
- 1.50
- High
- 1.55
- Volume
- 117
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -35.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 128.36%
- Mudança anual
- 56.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh