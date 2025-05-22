통화 / MPU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.46 USD 0.14 (8.75%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MPU 환율이 오늘 -8.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.43이고 고가는 1.61이었습니다.
Mega Matrix Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPU News
- Mega Matrix, ENA 토큰 600만 달러 상당 추가 확보
- Mega Matrix accumulates $6 million in ENA tokens, expanding reserves
- 메가 매트릭스, 스테이블코인 전략 위해 600만 달러 규모의 ENA 토큰 구매
- Mega Matrix purchases $6 million in ENA tokens for stablecoin strategy
- 메가 매트릭스, 디지털 자산 전략 위해 20억 달러 규모 셸프 등록
- Mega Matrix files $2b shelf registration to advance digital asset strategy
- 이더리움 보유 전략, Mega Matrix, ENA 토큰 3백만 달러 매입
- Mega Matrix acquires $3 million in ENA tokens as first DAT strategy move
- Mega Matrix purchases $3 million in ENA tokens for treasury strategy
- 메가 매트릭스, 재무 전략으로 300만 달러 상당의 ENA 토큰 구매
- Mega Matrix files $2 billion shelf registration for stablecoin strategy
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- Mega Matrix to focus on stablecoin governance tokens with Ethena’s ENA
- Mega Matrix plans to focus on ENA governance tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
일일 변동 비율
1.43 1.61
년간 변동
0.49 4.44
- 이전 종가
- 1.60
- 시가
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.46
- Ask
- 1.76
- 저가
- 1.43
- 고가
- 1.61
- 볼륨
- 1.032 K
- 일일 변동
- -8.75%
- 월 변동
- -38.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 117.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 48.98%
20 9월, 토요일