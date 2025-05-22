Währungen / MPU
MPU: Mega Matrix Corp
1.46 USD 0.14 (8.75%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MPU hat sich für heute um -8.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mega Matrix Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MPU News
- Mega Matrix erweitert Treasury-Reserven um ENA-Token im Wert von 6 Millionen US-Dollar
- Mega Matrix accumulates $6 million in ENA tokens, expanding reserves
- Mega Matrix purchases $6 million in ENA tokens for stablecoin strategy
- Mega Matrix forciert Digital-Asset-Strategie mit 2-Milliarden-Dollar-Rahmenprospekt
- Mega Matrix files $2b shelf registration to advance digital asset strategy
- Mega Matrix startet Treasury-Strategie mit Kauf von ENA-Token für 3 Mio. USD
- Mega Matrix acquires $3 million in ENA tokens as first DAT strategy move
- Mega Matrix purchases $3 million in ENA tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix files $2 billion shelf registration for stablecoin strategy
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- Mega Matrix to focus on stablecoin governance tokens with Ethena’s ENA
- Mega Matrix plans to focus on ENA governance tokens for treasury strategy
- Mega Matrix shareholders approve share capital increase and new equity plan
- Mega Matrix completes $16 million private placement for stablecoin push
- Mega Matrix reinstates ethereum staking, appoints new director
- Mega Matrix buys 12 bitcoins at average price of $105,554 each
- Mega Matrix and Wardour Studios Partner to Launch AIFLIX for AI-Generated Short Drama
- Mega Matrix Inc. to add Bitcoin, Ethereum to reserves
- Mega Matrix Corp Board Approves Bitcoin and Ethereum as Treasury Reserve Asset
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Weekly Highlights from May 19 to 23, 2025, Featuring Desire Maze, Ethical Dilemmas and Breakthrough Manual
- Mega Matrix Inc. Presented FlexTV Short Drama Highlights (May 12-16): Cross-Species Bonds, Time-Travel Romances & High-Stakes Love Games -- Latin American Rom-Coms Debuted in English
Tagesspanne
1.43 1.61
Jahresspanne
0.49 4.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.60
- Eröffnung
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.46
- Ask
- 1.76
- Tief
- 1.43
- Hoch
- 1.61
- Volumen
- 862
- Tagesänderung
- -8.75%
- Monatsänderung
- -38.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 117.91%
- Jahresänderung
- 48.98%
