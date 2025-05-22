KurseKategorien
Währungen / MPU
Zurück zum Aktien

MPU: Mega Matrix Corp

1.46 USD 0.14 (8.75%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MPU hat sich für heute um -8.75% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.61 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Mega Matrix Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPU News

Tagesspanne
1.43 1.61
Jahresspanne
0.49 4.44
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.60
Eröffnung
1.61
Bid
1.46
Ask
1.76
Tief
1.43
Hoch
1.61
Volumen
862
Tagesänderung
-8.75%
Monatsänderung
-38.66%
6-Monatsänderung
117.91%
Jahresänderung
48.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K