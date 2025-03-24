Divisas / LXEO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LXEO: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc
5.36 USD 0.15 (2.88%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LXEO de hoy ha cambiado un 2.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXEO News
- Rare Disease Therapy Approvals By FDA Speed Up Via New Process - Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Oppenheimer initiates Lexeo Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Lexeo Therapeutics soars 96% following March Fair Value signal
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock rises after FDA breakthrough designation
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Lexeo Therapeutics stock at $21 price target
- FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to Lexeo’s FA treatment
- Lexeo Therapeutics stockholders elect directors and ratify auditor at annual meeting
- Lexeo Therapeutics, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners Announce Partnership to Advance Novel Cardiac RNA Therapeutics
- Leerink cuts Lexeo Therapeutics price target to $10, maintains outlook
- Lexeo Therapeutics secures $80 million in private placement
- Lexeo stock price target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
- Biotech stocks jump as Makary outlines FDA vision, RBC comments
- Gene Therapy For Fatal Rare Disease-Associated Heart Condition - Lexeo Therapeutics Candidate Shows Improvements In Trials - Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock soars 40% on positive trial data
Rango diario
5.15 5.48
Rango anual
1.45 11.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.21
- Open
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.36
- Ask
- 5.66
- Low
- 5.15
- High
- 5.48
- Volumen
- 842
- Cambio diario
- 2.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 56.73%
- Cambio anual
- -41.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B