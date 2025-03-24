货币 / LXEO
LXEO: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc
5.40 USD 0.19 (3.65%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LXEO汇率已更改3.65%。当日，交易品种以低点5.15和高点5.48进行交易。
关注Lexeo Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LXEO新闻
- Rare Disease Therapy Approvals By FDA Speed Up Via New Process - Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Oppenheimer initiates Lexeo Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Lexeo Therapeutics soars 96% following March Fair Value signal
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock rises after FDA breakthrough designation
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Lexeo Therapeutics stock at $21 price target
- FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to Lexeo’s FA treatment
- Lexeo Therapeutics stockholders elect directors and ratify auditor at annual meeting
- Lexeo Therapeutics, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners Announce Partnership to Advance Novel Cardiac RNA Therapeutics
- Leerink cuts Lexeo Therapeutics price target to $10, maintains outlook
- Lexeo Therapeutics secures $80 million in private placement
- Lexeo stock price target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
- Biotech stocks jump as Makary outlines FDA vision, RBC comments
- Gene Therapy For Fatal Rare Disease-Associated Heart Condition - Lexeo Therapeutics Candidate Shows Improvements In Trials - Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock soars 40% on positive trial data
日范围
5.15 5.48
年范围
1.45 11.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.21
- 开盘价
- 5.20
- 卖价
- 5.40
- 买价
- 5.70
- 最低价
- 5.15
- 最高价
- 5.48
- 交易量
- 665
- 日变化
- 3.65%
- 月变化
- 13.21%
- 6个月变化
- 57.89%
- 年变化
- -40.85%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值