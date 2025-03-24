통화 / LXEO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LXEO: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc
5.15 USD 0.31 (5.68%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LXEO 환율이 오늘 -5.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.15이고 고가는 5.53이었습니다.
Lexeo Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXEO News
- Rare Disease Therapy Approvals By FDA Speed Up Via New Process - Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Oppenheimer initiates Lexeo Therapeutics stock with Outperform rating
- Lexeo Therapeutics soars 96% following March Fair Value signal
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock rises after FDA breakthrough designation
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Lexeo Therapeutics stock at $21 price target
- FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to Lexeo’s FA treatment
- Lexeo Therapeutics stockholders elect directors and ratify auditor at annual meeting
- Lexeo Therapeutics, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners Announce Partnership to Advance Novel Cardiac RNA Therapeutics
- Leerink cuts Lexeo Therapeutics price target to $10, maintains outlook
- Lexeo Therapeutics secures $80 million in private placement
- Lexeo stock price target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
- Biotech stocks jump as Makary outlines FDA vision, RBC comments
- Gene Therapy For Fatal Rare Disease-Associated Heart Condition - Lexeo Therapeutics Candidate Shows Improvements In Trials - Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)
- Lexeo Therapeutics stock soars 40% on positive trial data
일일 변동 비율
5.15 5.53
년간 변동
1.45 11.72
- 이전 종가
- 5.46
- 시가
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.15
- Ask
- 5.45
- 저가
- 5.15
- 고가
- 5.53
- 볼륨
- 1.303 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.68%
- 월 변동
- 7.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 50.58%
- 년간 변동율
- -43.59%
20 9월, 토요일