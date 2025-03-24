Valute / LXEO
LXEO: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc
5.15 USD 0.31 (5.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LXEO ha avuto una variazione del -5.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.15 e ad un massimo di 5.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXEO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.15 5.53
Intervallo Annuale
1.45 11.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.46
- Apertura
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.15
- Ask
- 5.45
- Minimo
- 5.15
- Massimo
- 5.53
- Volume
- 1.303 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.59%
