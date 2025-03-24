QuotazioniSezioni
LXEO: Lexeo Therapeutics Inc

5.15 USD 0.31 (5.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LXEO ha avuto una variazione del -5.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.15 e ad un massimo di 5.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.15 5.53
Intervallo Annuale
1.45 11.72
Chiusura Precedente
5.46
Apertura
5.47
Bid
5.15
Ask
5.45
Minimo
5.15
Massimo
5.53
Volume
1.303 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.68%
Variazione Mensile
7.97%
Variazione Semestrale
50.58%
Variazione Annuale
-43.59%
