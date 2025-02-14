Divisas / JELD
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
5.85 USD 0.40 (6.40%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JELD de hoy ha cambiado un -6.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas JELD-WEN Holding Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JELD News
Rango diario
5.83 6.46
Rango anual
3.27 16.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.25
- Open
- 6.25
- Bid
- 5.85
- Ask
- 6.15
- Low
- 5.83
- High
- 6.46
- Volumen
- 1.492 K
- Cambio diario
- -6.40%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.01%
- Cambio anual
- -62.76%
