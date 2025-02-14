货币 / JELD
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
6.13 USD 0.12 (1.92%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JELD汇率已更改-1.92%。当日，交易品种以低点6.12和高点6.36进行交易。
关注JELD-WEN Holding Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.12 6.36
年范围
3.27 16.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.25
- 开盘价
- 6.25
- 卖价
- 6.13
- 买价
- 6.43
- 最低价
- 6.12
- 最高价
- 6.36
- 交易量
- 344
- 日变化
- -1.92%
- 月变化
- -3.62%
- 6个月变化
- 2.68%
- 年变化
- -60.98%
