Currencies / JELD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
6.25 USD 0.13 (2.04%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JELD exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.24 and at a high of 6.51.
Follow JELD-WEN Holding Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JELD News
- JELD-WEN (JELD) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- JELD-WEN stock price target raised by Jefferies to $5.25 on productivity gains
- Can JELD-WEN (JELD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock JELD-WEN (JELD) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- JELD-WEN Holding: No Reasons To Turn Bullish (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- JELD-WEN (JELD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Jeld-Wen Holding earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Boise Cascade (BCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- JELD-WEN Holding Stock: Transformation Unlocked; Initiate At Strong Buy (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD stock plunges to 52-week low, touches $3.72
- Jefferies cuts JELD-WEN stock price target to $3.75
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- JELD-WEN stock tumbles on weak results, outlook
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JELD)
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, February 17, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- JELD-WEN Holding: Cheap, But Navigating Considerable Headwinds
Daily Range
6.24 6.51
Year Range
3.27 16.43
- Previous Close
- 6.38
- Open
- 6.42
- Bid
- 6.25
- Ask
- 6.55
- Low
- 6.24
- High
- 6.51
- Volume
- 1.121 K
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.69%
- Year Change
- -60.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%