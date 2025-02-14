Moedas / JELD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
5.92 USD 0.07 (1.20%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JELD para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.85 e o mais alto foi 6.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JELD-WEN Holding Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JELD Notícias
- JELD-WEN (JELD) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- JELD-WEN stock price target raised by Jefferies to $5.25 on productivity gains
- Can JELD-WEN (JELD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock JELD-WEN (JELD) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- JELD-WEN Holding: No Reasons To Turn Bullish (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- JELD-WEN (JELD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Jeld-Wen Holding earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Boise Cascade (BCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- JELD-WEN Holding Stock: Transformation Unlocked; Initiate At Strong Buy (NYSE:JELD)
- JELD stock plunges to 52-week low, touches $3.72
- Jefferies cuts JELD-WEN stock price target to $3.75
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- JELD-WEN stock tumbles on weak results, outlook
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JELD)
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, February 17, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- JELD-WEN Holding: Cheap, But Navigating Considerable Headwinds
Faixa diária
5.85 6.02
Faixa anual
3.27 16.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.85
- Open
- 5.90
- Bid
- 5.92
- Ask
- 6.22
- Low
- 5.85
- High
- 6.02
- Volume
- 439
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.84%
- Mudança anual
- -62.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh