통화 / JELD
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
5.54 USD 0.34 (5.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JELD 환율이 오늘 -5.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.50이고 고가는 5.88이었습니다.
JELD-WEN Holding Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.50 5.88
년간 변동
3.27 16.43
- 이전 종가
- 5.88
- 시가
- 5.84
- Bid
- 5.54
- Ask
- 5.84
- 저가
- 5.50
- 고가
- 5.88
- 볼륨
- 1.602 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.78%
- 월 변동
- -12.89%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.20%
- 년간 변동율
- -64.74%
20 9월, 토요일