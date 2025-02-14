通貨 / JELD
JELD: JELD-WEN Holding Inc
5.88 USD 0.03 (0.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JELDの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.85の安値と6.02の高値で取引されました。
JELD-WEN Holding Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.85 6.02
1年のレンジ
3.27 16.43
- 以前の終値
- 5.85
- 始値
- 5.90
- 買値
- 5.88
- 買値
- 6.18
- 安値
- 5.85
- 高値
- 6.02
- 出来高
- 1.007 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.51%
- 1年の変化
- -62.57%
