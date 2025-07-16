Divisas / III
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.38 USD 0.05 (0.94%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de III de hoy ha cambiado un 0.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Information Services Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
III News
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- All You Need to Know About ISG (III) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Information Services Group (III) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%
- Payments processor FIS forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
- Gartner (IT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CBOE stock price target raised to $254 from $220 at RBC Capital
- Stifel raises S&P Global stock price target to $625 on solid quarter
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- TransUnion stock price target raised to $127 from $112 at Stifel
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.82%
- 3i stock falls after Action’s EBITDA misses expectations
- Newmont mine accident traps three workers underground in Canada
- Microsoft warns of Chinese hackers exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities
- Quest Diagnostics Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.13%
- Information Services Group: The Signs Are Trending Upwards (NASDAQ:III)
Rango diario
5.31 5.54
Rango anual
2.95 5.54
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.33
- Open
- 5.31
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Low
- 5.31
- High
- 5.54
- Volumen
- 521
- Cambio diario
- 0.94%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.60%
- Cambio anual
- 63.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B