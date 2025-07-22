Valute / III
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.38 USD 0.16 (2.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio III ha avuto una variazione del -2.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.30 e ad un massimo di 5.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Information Services Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.30 5.60
Intervallo Annuale
2.95 5.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.54
- Apertura
- 5.53
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Minimo
- 5.30
- Massimo
- 5.60
- Volume
- 604
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.03%
21 settembre, domenica