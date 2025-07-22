QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / III
III: Information Services Group Inc

5.38 USD 0.16 (2.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio III ha avuto una variazione del -2.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.30 e ad un massimo di 5.60.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.30 5.60
Intervallo Annuale
2.95 5.60
Chiusura Precedente
5.54
Apertura
5.53
Bid
5.38
Ask
5.68
Minimo
5.30
Massimo
5.60
Volume
604
Variazione giornaliera
-2.89%
Variazione Mensile
5.70%
Variazione Semestrale
37.60%
Variazione Annuale
63.03%
