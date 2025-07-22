Devises / III
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.38 USD 0.16 (2.89%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de III a changé de -2.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.30 et à un maximum de 5.60.
Suivez la dynamique Information Services Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
III Nouvelles
- Information Services Group à la Conférence Virtuelle Small-Cap : Croissance axée sur l’IA
- Information Services Group at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: AI-Driven Growth
- Bernstein initie la couverture de 3i Group avec une recommandation Surperformance
- Bernstein initiates 3i Group stock with Outperform rating, citing Action growth
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- All You Need to Know About ISG (III) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Information Services Group (III) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%
- Payments processor FIS forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
- Gartner (IT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CBOE stock price target raised to $254 from $220 at RBC Capital
- Stifel raises S&P Global stock price target to $625 on solid quarter
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- TransUnion stock price target raised to $127 from $112 at Stifel
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.82%
- 3i stock falls after Action’s EBITDA misses expectations
- Newmont mine accident traps three workers underground in Canada
- Microsoft warns of Chinese hackers exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities
- Quest Diagnostics Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
Range quotidien
5.30 5.60
Range Annuel
2.95 5.60
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.54
- Ouverture
- 5.53
- Bid
- 5.38
- Ask
- 5.68
- Plus Bas
- 5.30
- Plus Haut
- 5.60
- Volume
- 604
- Changement quotidien
- -2.89%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.70%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 37.60%
- Changement Annuel
- 63.03%
20 septembre, samedi