Currencies / III
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.33 USD 0.03 (0.56%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
III exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.28 and at a high of 5.38.
Follow Information Services Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
III News
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- All You Need to Know About ISG (III) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Information Services Group (III) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%
- Payments processor FIS forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
- Gartner (IT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CBOE stock price target raised to $254 from $220 at RBC Capital
- Stifel raises S&P Global stock price target to $625 on solid quarter
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- TransUnion stock price target raised to $127 from $112 at Stifel
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.82%
- 3i stock falls after Action’s EBITDA misses expectations
- Newmont mine accident traps three workers underground in Canada
- Microsoft warns of Chinese hackers exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities
- Quest Diagnostics Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.13%
- Information Services Group: The Signs Are Trending Upwards (NASDAQ:III)
Daily Range
5.28 5.38
Year Range
2.95 5.38
- Previous Close
- 5.36
- Open
- 5.35
- Bid
- 5.33
- Ask
- 5.63
- Low
- 5.28
- High
- 5.38
- Volume
- 299
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.32%
- Year Change
- 61.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%