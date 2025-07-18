Moedas / III
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.53 USD 0.15 (2.79%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do III para hoje mudou para 2.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.41 e o mais alto foi 5.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Information Services Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
III Notícias
- Bernstein inicia cobertura da 3i Group com classificação Outperform, citando crescimento da Action
- Bernstein initiates 3i Group stock with Outperform rating, citing Action growth
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- All You Need to Know About ISG (III) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Information Services Group (III) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%
- Payments processor FIS forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
- Gartner (IT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CBOE stock price target raised to $254 from $220 at RBC Capital
- Stifel raises S&P Global stock price target to $625 on solid quarter
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- TransUnion stock price target raised to $127 from $112 at Stifel
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.82%
- 3i stock falls after Action’s EBITDA misses expectations
- Newmont mine accident traps three workers underground in Canada
- Microsoft warns of Chinese hackers exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities
- Quest Diagnostics Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
Faixa diária
5.41 5.59
Faixa anual
2.95 5.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.38
- Open
- 5.44
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Low
- 5.41
- High
- 5.59
- Volume
- 318
- Mudança diária
- 2.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.43%
- Mudança anual
- 67.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh