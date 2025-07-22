クォートセクション
通貨 / III
III: Information Services Group Inc

5.54 USD 0.16 (2.97%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IIIの今日の為替レートは、2.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.41の安値と5.59の高値で取引されました。

Information Services Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.41 5.59
1年のレンジ
2.95 5.59
以前の終値
5.38
始値
5.44
買値
5.54
買値
5.84
安値
5.41
高値
5.59
出来高
485
1日の変化
2.97%
1ヶ月の変化
8.84%
6ヶ月の変化
41.69%
1年の変化
67.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K