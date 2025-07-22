通貨 / III
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.54 USD 0.16 (2.97%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IIIの今日の為替レートは、2.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.41の安値と5.59の高値で取引されました。
Information Services Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.41 5.59
1年のレンジ
2.95 5.59
- 以前の終値
- 5.38
- 始値
- 5.44
- 買値
- 5.54
- 買値
- 5.84
- 安値
- 5.41
- 高値
- 5.59
- 出来高
- 485
- 1日の変化
- 2.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.69%
- 1年の変化
- 67.88%
