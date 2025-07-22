KurseKategorien
Währungen / III
III: Information Services Group Inc

5.36 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von III hat sich für heute um -3.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.60 gehandelt.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
5.36 5.60
Jahresspanne
2.95 5.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.54
Eröffnung
5.53
Bid
5.36
Ask
5.66
Tief
5.36
Hoch
5.60
Volumen
170
Tagesänderung
-3.25%
Monatsänderung
5.30%
6-Monatsänderung
37.08%
Jahresänderung
62.42%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K