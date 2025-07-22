Währungen / III
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
III: Information Services Group Inc
5.36 USD 0.18 (3.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von III hat sich für heute um -3.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Information Services Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
III News
- Information Services Group stellt auf Small-Cap-Konferenz KI-Wachstumsstrategie vor
- Information Services Group at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: AI-Driven Growth
- African Rainbow Minerals erhöht Anteil an Surge Copper auf 19,9 %
- Wachstum von Action: Bernstein stuft 3i Group mit "Outperform" ein
- Bernstein initiates 3i Group stock with Outperform rating, citing Action growth
- Skeptical about AI? UBS offers alternatives including Visa, BYD and the maker of Labubu dolls.
- Barclays flags resilient retailers despite pressure on consumer demand
- All You Need to Know About ISG (III) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Information Services Group (III) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%
- Payments processor FIS forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
- Gartner (IT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CBOE stock price target raised to $254 from $220 at RBC Capital
- Stifel raises S&P Global stock price target to $625 on solid quarter
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- TransUnion stock price target raised to $127 from $112 at Stifel
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.82%
- 3i stock falls after Action’s EBITDA misses expectations
- Newmont mine accident traps three workers underground in Canada
- Microsoft warns of Chinese hackers exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities
Tagesspanne
5.36 5.60
Jahresspanne
2.95 5.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.54
- Eröffnung
- 5.53
- Bid
- 5.36
- Ask
- 5.66
- Tief
- 5.36
- Hoch
- 5.60
- Volumen
- 170
- Tagesänderung
- -3.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 37.08%
- Jahresänderung
- 62.42%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K