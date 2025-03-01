Divisas / CASS
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc
42.10 USD 0.10 (0.24%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CASS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 42.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cass Information Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
41.79 42.79
Rango anual
38.01 47.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 42.00
- Open
- 42.28
- Bid
- 42.10
- Ask
- 42.40
- Low
- 41.79
- High
- 42.79
- Volumen
- 196
- Cambio diario
- 0.24%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.12%
- Cambio anual
- 3.11%
