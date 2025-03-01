クォートセクション
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc

42.71 USD 0.61 (1.45%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CASSの今日の為替レートは、1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.63の安値と42.74の高値で取引されました。

Cass Information Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.63 42.74
1年のレンジ
38.01 47.14
以前の終値
42.10
始値
42.04
買値
42.71
買値
43.01
安値
41.63
高値
42.74
出来高
387
1日の変化
1.45%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.19%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.70%
1年の変化
4.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K