CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc
42.71 USD 0.61 (1.45%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CASSの今日の為替レートは、1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.63の安値と42.74の高値で取引されました。
Cass Information Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
41.63 42.74
1年のレンジ
38.01 47.14
- 以前の終値
- 42.10
- 始値
- 42.04
- 買値
- 42.71
- 買値
- 43.01
- 安値
- 41.63
- 高値
- 42.74
- 出来高
- 387
- 1日の変化
- 1.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.70%
- 1年の変化
- 4.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K