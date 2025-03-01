Valute / CASS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc
41.49 USD 1.22 (2.86%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CASS ha avuto una variazione del -2.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.39 e ad un massimo di 42.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Cass Information Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASS News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Cass Information Systems Q1 2025 slides reveal improved margins, strategic divestiture
- Cass Information Systems Grows Earnings
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on Cass Information Systems stock
- Cass Information Systems (CASS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Cass earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cass Information Systems stock initiated with Outperform rating by Raymond James
- Priority Technology: Undervalued With Upside Amid Strong Growth And Peer Discount
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Contenders By Quality Scores
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.39 42.81
Intervallo Annuale
38.01 47.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.71
- Apertura
- 42.81
- Bid
- 41.49
- Ask
- 41.79
- Minimo
- 41.39
- Massimo
- 42.81
- Volume
- 179
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.62%
20 settembre, sabato