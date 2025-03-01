QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CASS
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc

41.49 USD 1.22 (2.86%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CASS ha avuto una variazione del -2.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.39 e ad un massimo di 42.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Cass Information Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.39 42.81
Intervallo Annuale
38.01 47.14
Chiusura Precedente
42.71
Apertura
42.81
Bid
41.49
Ask
41.79
Minimo
41.39
Massimo
42.81
Volume
179
Variazione giornaliera
-2.86%
Variazione Mensile
-3.04%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.53%
Variazione Annuale
1.62%
20 settembre, sabato