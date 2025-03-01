Moedas / CASS
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc
42.10 USD 0.10 (0.24%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CASS para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.79 e o mais alto foi 42.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cass Information Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
41.79 42.79
Faixa anual
38.01 47.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.00
- Open
- 42.28
- Bid
- 42.10
- Ask
- 42.40
- Low
- 41.79
- High
- 42.79
- Volume
- 196
- Mudança diária
- 0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.12%
- Mudança anual
- 3.11%
