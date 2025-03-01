Currencies / CASS
CASS: Cass Information Systems Inc
42.00 USD 0.58 (1.36%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CASS exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.86 and at a high of 42.78.
Follow Cass Information Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASS News
Daily Range
41.86 42.78
Year Range
38.01 47.14
- Previous Close
- 42.58
- Open
- 42.78
- Bid
- 42.00
- Ask
- 42.30
- Low
- 41.86
- High
- 42.78
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- -1.36%
- Month Change
- -1.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.35%
- Year Change
- 2.87%
