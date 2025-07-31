Divisas / AUPH
AUPH: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
12.30 USD 0.22 (1.76%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AUPH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AUPH News
- Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Acciones de Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 12.82 USD
- United Therapeutics Price Strength Rating Jumps; Stock Soared 33% Last Week
- United Therapeutics Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Axsome Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 82
- Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 82
- Argenx Stock Hits Record High After Reporting 664% Earnings Surge; This Rating Upgraded
- Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: Argenx ADR
- Harrow Stock Eyes Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Aurinia Pharma: The Easiest Money May Have Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AUPH)
- Aurinia (AUPH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Gilead Sciences Reports Earnings Thursday. Can The Highly Ranked Drugmaker Beat Its 237% Profit Surge Last Quarter?
- Aurinia (AUPH) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
Rango diario
12.18 12.66
Rango anual
6.55 12.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.52
- Open
- 12.63
- Bid
- 12.30
- Ask
- 12.60
- Low
- 12.18
- High
- 12.66
- Volumen
- 2.562 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 52.23%
- Cambio anual
- 68.72%
