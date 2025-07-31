Moedas / AUPH
AUPH: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
12.52 USD 0.22 (1.79%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AUPH para hoje mudou para 1.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.34 e o mais alto foi 12.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
12.34 12.60
Faixa anual
6.55 12.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.30
- Open
- 12.34
- Bid
- 12.52
- Ask
- 12.82
- Low
- 12.34
- High
- 12.60
- Volume
- 474
- Mudança diária
- 1.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 54.95%
- Mudança anual
- 71.74%
