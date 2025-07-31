QuotazioniSezioni
AUPH: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

13.00 USD 0.11 (0.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AUPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.60 e ad un massimo di 13.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.60 13.05
Intervallo Annuale
6.55 13.05
Chiusura Precedente
12.89
Apertura
12.78
Bid
13.00
Ask
13.30
Minimo
12.60
Massimo
13.05
Volume
3.291 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.85%
Variazione Mensile
9.24%
Variazione Semestrale
60.89%
Variazione Annuale
78.33%
