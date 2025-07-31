Valute / AUPH
AUPH: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
13.00 USD 0.11 (0.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AUPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.60 e ad un massimo di 13.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AUPH News
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Emcor Stock, Hims & Hers, SiTime Among New Stocks On IBD Watchlists
- Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Il titolo di Aurinia Pharmaceuticals raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 12,82 USD
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 12.82 USD
- United Therapeutics Price Strength Rating Jumps; Stock Soared 33% Last Week
- United Therapeutics Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Axsome Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 82
- Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 12.55 USD
- PTC Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Improve To 77
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 82
- Argenx Stock Hits Record High After Reporting 664% Earnings Surge; This Rating Upgraded
- Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: Argenx ADR
- Harrow Stock Eyes Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 11.81 USD
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Aurinia Pharma: The Easiest Money May Have Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AUPH)
- Aurinia (AUPH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Gilead Sciences Reports Earnings Thursday. Can The Highly Ranked Drugmaker Beat Its 237% Profit Surge Last Quarter?
- Aurinia (AUPH) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.60 13.05
Intervallo Annuale
6.55 13.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.89
- Apertura
- 12.78
- Bid
- 13.00
- Ask
- 13.30
- Minimo
- 12.60
- Massimo
- 13.05
- Volume
- 3.291 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 78.33%
20 settembre, sabato