- Order
- Time
- TimeMsc
- DealType
- TypeDescription
- Entry
- EntryDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- Volume
- Price
- Commision
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo entero especificada.
|
bool InfoInteger(
Parámetros
prop_id
[in] ID de la propiedad de tipo integer (valor de la enumeración ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER).
var
[out] Referencia a la variable de tipo long, para poner el resultado.
Valor devuelto
true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.
Nota
La transacción tiene que seleccionarse con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).