InfoDouble

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo double especificada.

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // ID de la propiedad
   double&                    var          // referencia a la variable
   ) const

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  ID de la propiedad de tipo double (valor de la enumeración ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE).

var

[in]  Referencia a la variable de tipo double, para poner el resultado.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.

Nota

La transacción tiene que seleccionarse con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).