Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCDealInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

Selecciona la transacción por su índice, para poder acceder a sus propiedades.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // índice del orden
   )

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si la transacción no se puede seleccionar.