SelectByIndex OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex SelectByIndex Selecciona la transacción por su índice, para poder acceder a sus propiedades. bool SelectByIndex( int index // índice del orden ) Valor devuelto true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si la transacción no se puede seleccionar. Ticket CTrade