DealType

Obtiene el tipo de la transacción.

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE  DealType() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de transacción (valor de la enumeración ENUM_DEAL_TYPE).

Nota

La transacción tiene que seleccionarse con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).